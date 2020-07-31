CDC warns Congress of 'significant public health consequences' if schools don't reopen in the fall

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield wears a face mask while he waits to testify before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump Administration's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. June 23, 2020.

A top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official warned Congress on Friday of "significant public health consequences" if schools don't reopen in the fall.

"There's really very significant public health consequences of the school closure," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield testified before the House Select Subcommittee during a hearing on containing the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

About "7.1 million kids get their mental health service at schools," he said. "They get their nutritional support from their schools. We're seeing an increase in drug use disorder as well as suicide in adolescent individuals. I do think that it's really important to realize it's not public health versus the economy about school reopening."

