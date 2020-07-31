UK PM Boris Johnson postpones easing of coronavirus lockdown measures in England

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday announced a delay to the further easing of coronavirus restrictions in England for at least two weeks.

A relaxation of restrictions had initially been scheduled to take place over the weekend.

The move comes shortly after the government imposed restrictions across swathes of northern England following a rise in the rate of transmissions.

Among the changes, Johnson said wedding receptions of up to 30 people will no longer be allowed to happen from August 1, with bowling alleys, casinos and skating rinks to remain closed.

Face coverings, which are already required in shops and indoor transport hubs, will also soon be mandatory in more settings.