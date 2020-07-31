Facebook will add music videos after deals with labels

In this screengrab, Lele Pons speaks during SHEIN Together Virtual Festival to benefit the COVID – 19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the United Nations Foundation on May 09, 2020.

Facebook plans to launch music videos starting in the U.S. on August 1 after reaching deals with a slew of music companies. The move could help Facebook grab advertising dollars from Google-owned YouTube, the default destination for many users looking for music videos.

In a company blog post, the company announced deals with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt and other independent music groups to launch music videos on its platform.

Users will be able to react to, comment on and share music videos on its news feed, on Groups and in Messenger. Artists with videos will include Blake Shelton, Diplo, Jonas Brothers, Nicki Minaj and others, the company said.

"Over time, the experience will become more personalized to your tastes based on artists you follow and videos you engage with," the post says.

The company said Facebook users will be first to see an official music video for a new song from artist Lele Pons.

Bloomberg reported in December that Facebook was pursuing the rights to music videos from major record labels, in hopes that would help boost Facebook Watch. According to the report, Facebook's deals previously allowed it to use songs in the background of videos they posted, but it didn't previously have the rights to offer official music videos.