James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board, cites 'disagreements' with editorial coverage

James Murdoch resigned from the News Corporation board of directors on Friday.

Murdoch's resignation is effective immediately, according to the company, and decreases the board's size to 10 members.

"My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company's news outlets and certain other strategic decisions," Murdoch said in a letter announcing his decision.

James is the son of Rupert Murdoch, the former CEO and chairman of News Corp and the current executive chairman. His brother, Lachlan Murdoch, is co-chairman of the board.

James Murdoch did not specifically say what editorial content he disagreed with. However, in January, a News Corp spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast that he had been frustrated with coverage on climate change.

"They are particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary," the spokesperson said at the time, referring to James and his wife Kathryn.

