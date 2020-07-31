Under Armour shares soar as retailer says results 'better than expected,' despite 41% sales drop

Products are displayed in an Under Armour store in New York City, November 4, 2019.

Under Armour said Friday its revenue fell 41% during the latest quarter, but overall its results came in better than the retailer was expecting.

Its shares jumped more than 13% in premarket trading.

Here's how the retailer did during its fiscal second quarter compared with what analysts were expecting, based on Refinitiv data:

Loss per share: 31 cents versus a loss of 41 cents expected

Revenue: $707.6 million versus $543.8 million expected

"Now, with most of these doors reopened, we are encouraged by some of the momentum we've experienced in June and July," Chief Executive Patrik Frisk said in a statement.

"However, we remain appropriately cautious with respect to the balance of 2020 due to continued uncertainty related to consumer shopping dynamics, the potential for a highly promotional environment and proactive decisions to reduce inventory purchases to be more aligned with anticipated demand related to ongoing COVID-19 impacts."

Earlier this week, the Baltimore, Maryland-headquartered company disclosed it received notice of a possible enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission related to the accounting treatment of sales it booked between the third quarter of 2015 and the fourth quarter of 2016.

On July 22, Under Armour in addition to two executives — Kevin Plank, its former CEO and current executive chairman, and David Bergman, its current CFO — received Wells notices from the SEC related to a previously disclosed probe by the agency, the company said in an 8-K filing.

A Wells notice doesn't necessarily mean the company or the executives violated the law. However, it does indicate the agency is considering an enforcement action. Under Armour said Monday that it maintains its actions were "appropriate," and it intends "to work toward a resolution of this matter" with the SEC.

As of Thursday's market close, Under Armour shares are down about 47% this year. The company has a market cap of about $5.2 billion.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.