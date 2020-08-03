High odds severe Covid-19 can lead to kidney injury or failure, medical studies reveal

Sonia Toure remembers the exact moment when her life changed forever. She was on a Zoom call in mid-March with her work colleagues when she coughed. It was a deep, strange-sounding cough that startled everyone. Later that night she got a 103-degree fever and pain shot all over her body.

"These were not body aches," she recalls. "My body hurt so bad it felt like I was beaten by a group of people. I could barely walk to the bathroom or catch my breath."

Toure, a 54-year-old project coordinator for the CUNY Research Foundation in New York, was sick 12 days before she went to the hospital. By then she lost her sense of taste and smell, and nausea and vomiting had kicked in. She had called the city's 311 emergency phone number for advice, but they told her to stay home and ride it out. On the twelfth day, she was feeling extremely ill, so she called an Uber to drive her to Mount Sinai Hospital. She was admitted with pneumonia, acute kidney injury and for two weeks drifted in and out of reality.

"Luckily, I didn't need a ventilator," Toure recalls, "but in three days I needed emergency kidney dialysis. My creatinine levels went to a high of 14 within a week until my kidneys ultimately failed."

Formerly a strong and healthy woman with no underlying health conditions, Toure has beaten Covid-19 after a four-week hospital stint, but the disease has ravaged her kidneys and long-term health prospects. She lives with severe edema and now takes trips to the dialysis center three to four times a week. In the months ahead, she is planning a living donor kidney transplant. Her 21-year-old son plans to donate his kidney to keep her alive.

Toure's tale demonstrates a harsh reality. Severe coronavirus patients are often as much in need of dialysis machines as they are ventilators. Many of the ones who recover from Covid-19 have some form of residual kidney damage that can last for months, years or even permanently.

A study from Mount Sinai Hospital System in New York is a microcosm of the trend. Forty-six percent of patients that were admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic had some form of acute kidney injury; of those, 17% required urgent dialysis.

Surprisingly, 82% of patients that got an acute kidney injury had no history of kidney issues; 18% did. More than a third of patients that survived did not recover the same kidney function they had before contracting the virus.

The study, conducted Feb. 24–May 30, tracked a population of nearly 4,000 patients with a median age of 64. Mount Sinai used an AI tool it co-developed in collaboration with RenalytixAI, called KidneyIntelX, that rates a person's chances of getting kidney disease.

Unfortunately, this is a phenomenon being seen throughout the U.S. and around the world, says Dr. Alan Kliger, co-chair of the American Society of Nephrology Covid-19 Response Team. Since late February he has been working with the CDC to share trends on how the virus is affecting the kidneys in patients at hospitals across the country. "What we have observed is that approximately 10% to 50% of patients with severe Covid-19 that go into intensive care have kidney failure that requires some form of dialysis."

There are several ways this viral disease can make kidneys fail, Dr. Kliger notes. Some evidence shows immune systems go into overdrive and produce inflammatory cytokines, known as cytokine storms, which can hurt the kidneys as well as other organs. In other cases, biopsies have shown that the virus directly attacks the kidney by entering through ACE-2 receptors the coronavirus can hook to and then infect cells. In other cases, patients become so seriously ill from Covid-19 it can trigger sepsis, which can lead to multiple organ failure. Finally, there is also evidence that ventilators can reduce blood flow through the kidney in patients with severe lung disease due to Covid-19 and that in turn can hurt the organ.