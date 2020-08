The Wall Street Bull (The Charging Bull) is seen during Covid-19 pandemic in New York, on May 26, 2020.

Here's how popular special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have become — There may soon be an exchange-traded fund tracking the market.

The Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF will be the first fund to mirror the performance of companies going public via merging with blank-check companies in the past 18 months, a new regulatory filing revealed. The underlying securities will be U.S.-listed and have a minimum market cap of $250 million.