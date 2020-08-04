Investors are dismissing the risk of an inflation spike. Morgan Stanley says that could be a mistake

A woman wearing a protective mask walks near a mural that reads 'WELCOME BACK NYC' as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening.

There is one big difference between the current coronavirus-led economic downturn and the 2008 global financial crisis and it could drive up consumer prices in a way that most investors are not expecting, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Advanced economies have grappled with subdued inflation over the last decade. This means a gradual increase in prices, which is deemed healthy in economic terms, has failed to take place. As a result, central bankers have kept interest rates low since 2008 in an attempt to create price inflation. But, their actions did not push consumer prices to where they wanted.

Many market players believe this is unlikely to change in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, citing the scale of the economic shock and a higher unemployment rate.

"With the US and global economies in the midst of one of the deepest recessions and output gaps on record, most investors we speak with have dismissed our call for higher inflation risks," Morgan Stanley said on Sunday in a research note.

"However, it's the fiscal response that's really different this time," the bank said, drawing a comparison to the 2008 crisis.