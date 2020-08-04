Stock futures flat as investors await stimulus bill, more earnings

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading as investors eye any progress from Washington on a new coronavirus stimulus package.

The White House and Democratic congressional leaders have reported some progress in the negotiations, but they remain apart on some issues.

Dow futures rose 14 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures ticked 0.01% and 0.10% lower, respectively.

"I think the expectation for the market is that we are going to get that stimulus," Ally Invest's Lindsay Bell said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Tuesday. "There may be a few weeks of waiting while these folks don't get their extra benefits or there may be uncertainty around evictions and that uncertainty could lead to some volatility."

Better-than-expected earnings from Disney helped sentiment on Wall Street. The theme park and media giant earned a profit of 8 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 64 cents per share. Disney said it now has 100 million paid subscribers across its streaming services, which include Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.