Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Fred Imbert@foimbert
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is pictures on May 26, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 164 points

The Dow climbed 164.07 points, or 0.62%, to close at 26,828.47. The S&P 500 gained 0.36% to end the day at 3,306.51. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.35% to 10,941.17. Stocks traded in a narrow range for most of the session as lawmakers continue negotiations on a coronavirus stimulus package.

Pelosi says deal this week is unlikely

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Fox News on Tuesday she doesn't think a deal will be reached this week. Pelosi made that comment after she, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows held "productive" discussions on Monday, but added there are several issues still outstanding. Both sides have indicated they agree on another $1,200 stimulus check, but remain deadlocked on additional unemployment assistance.

Apple and Netflix rise

Apple gained 0.67% and was one of the biggest points contributors in the Dow. Netflix advanced 2.21%, also bucking a largely negative trend for Big Tech on Tuesday.

What happens next?

CVS Health, Moderna and Roku are among the companies set to report Wednesday.

