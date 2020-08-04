Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is pictures on May 26, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Fox News on Tuesday she doesn't think a deal will be reached this week. Pelosi made that comment after she, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows held "productive" discussions on Monday, but added there are several issues still outstanding. Both sides have indicated they agree on another $1,200 stimulus check, but remain deadlocked on additional unemployment assistance.