What to watch today: Stocks to open slightly lower after Nasdaq's new record high

Hyatt Hotels (H) lost $1.80 per share for its latest quarter, wider than the loss of $1.32 that analysts were expecting, with revenue also below forecasts. Hyatt said it continues to contend with the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on travel and hotel demand. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) saw profit nearly double and sales more than double in its latest quarter, as its video game business gets a boost from people sheltering at home due to Covid-19. The company behind franchises like "NBA 2K" and "Grand Theft Auto" also raised its full-year sales forecast. Chegg (CHGG) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 37 cents per share, 5 cents above estimates, with revenue also above Wall Street forecasts. The maker of online learning platforms for students also raised its guidance for the full year, and noted that it had more subscribers during the second quarter than it had in all of 2018. Mosaic (MOS) earned an adjusted 11 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to analyst expectations of a 1 cent per share loss. The fertilizer producer also saw revenue top estimates, with a global emphasis on agriculture and food security limiting any Covid-19 related impact on its business. AIG (AIG) beat estimates by 16 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share. However, profit was down 56 % from a year earlier, partly due to higher catastrophe losses. Sony (SNE) reported better-than-expected profit for its second quarter, boosted by a surge in demand in its gaming business as consumers stayed at home during lockdowns. Diageo (DEO) reported a larger-than-expected decline in quarterly sales, with the world's largest spirits maker seeing a drop in demand in all its markets except for North America. The FAA released its guidelines for a return to service by Boeing's (BA) grounded 737 MAX jet, including four key design and operating changes. The proposals do match what had been expected by Boeing and industry analysts. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) said a drug cocktail involving two monoclonal antibodies both prevented and treated Covid-19 in animals. The treatment is currently being studied in late-stage clinical trials involving human patients. Alphabet (GOOGL) borrowed $10 billion in the investment grade corporate debt market, its largest-ever bond issue. The Google parent's debt offering included $1 billion in 5-year debt at a coupon rate of just 0.45%.

