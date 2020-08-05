Jim Cramer says his 11-stock 'Go' list is signaling 'something big could be afoot' with the pandemic recovery

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said each of the stocks on his "Go" list added points to their share prices during the trading day in a sign that the country could be turning the corner on the public health crisis.

"The stocks on my Go list are screaming, despite the skyrocketing [Covid-19] case count," the "Mad Money" host said, adding that the country will start beating the virus in a "couple months."

The components on Cramer's list are made up of companies that would put up "breathtaking year-over-year comparisons," should the global pandemic be brought to an end. The basket of nearly one dozen stocks include companies spanning the chemical, entertainment, financial, apparel and railroad industries.

"Every single stock on my 'Go' list," Cramer said, "was up today, meaning that something very big could be afoot. That is highly unusual."

Along with those plays, the major averages all moved higher as investors anticipated that lawmakers in Washington would strike a deal on another stimulus package to lift small businesses, renters and the unemployed as the economic fallout from the lockdown continues.

The 30-stock Dow industrials index rallied 1.39%, or 373 points, to 27,201.52. The S&P 500 advanced 0.64% to finish at 3,327.77 and the Nasdaq Composite made gains for the sixth-straight session, climbing 0.52% to 10,998.40.

By comparison, the Cramer Covid-19 Index, which is made up of 100 equities that benefit from the stay-at-home environment, slipped 0.2%.