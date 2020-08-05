Virginia launches the first U.S. app using Apple-Google coronavirus notification technology

Virginia's coronavirus notification app, called Covidwise, launched on Wednesday, just under four months since the Apple-Google partnership was first announced.

Virginia is the first state in the United States to use the Apple-Google technology built into iPhones and Android phones. The exposure notification technology and contact tracing apps were once heralded as a critical part of some countries' strategies to lift their lockdowns, but low adoption and unclear effectiveness in some countries have dampened enthusiasm for the apps.

Virginia's app, like all apps using the Apple-Google framework, uses Bluetooth signals on a smartphone to determine how closely and for how long two phones were nearby, without collecting the location of the contact or the identity of the users. Then, if one of the phone's users were to test positive for Covid-19, the system is able to notify any other phones with the app that they might have been exposed to the virus through a push notification and tell them to get tested or quarantine.

"For the purpose of this app, there wasn't an absolute need to be able to track where you are or who you are, " Jeff Stover, director at the Virginia Department of Health said on a videocall with reporters. "The most important thing was that you know whether or not you've potentially been exposed, and that we can all take actions to do whatever prevention is necessary."

When users test positive for Covid-19, they get a six-digit pin number provided by the Virginia Department of Health that they can input into their app. That six-digit pin unscrambles a database of encrypted contacts, which allows the system to send push notifications to people who may have been exposed.