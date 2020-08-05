Skip Navigation
Moderna is pricing coronavirus vaccine at $32 to $37 per dose for some customers

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Medical syringe is seen with Moderna company logo displayed on a screen in the background in this illustration photo taken in Poland.
Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Moderna is charging between $32 to $37 per dose for its coronavirus vaccine for some customers, under cheaper "pandemic pricing," the company said Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.