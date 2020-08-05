New York Times' digital revenue tops print for first time in 'watershed moment,' CEO says

The New York Times Co. for the first time Wednesday reported higher revenues from its digital business than its print operations, a "watershed moment" in the newspaper's nearly 170-year history, according to CEO Mark Thompson.

"And we don't think it's likely we're going to go back from this moment," Thompson said on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

The Times reported $185.5 million in revenues from digital subscriptions and advertisements, compared with $175.4 million in revenues from print subscriptions and advertisements. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported $220.56 million in print subscription and ad revenues and $170.66 million in digital subscription and ad revenues.

The company's stock rose 1.26% Wednesday to close at $47.38 per share, reversing earlier declines in the session. The stock, which has risen nearly 44% so far this year, is trading at levels not seen in over 15 years.

The Times reported a 7.5% decline in overall year-over-year revenues as advertising sales tumbled 43.9% in the quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, revenues from digital advertising checked in at $39.5 million, or 58.3% of its total ad sales. That's up from 48.1% of total sales in the same quarter last year.

Subscription revenues rose 8.4% year over year, powered by a 29.6% increase in digital-only revenues to $146.0 million. Print subscription revenues dropped to $147.2 million, a 6.7% decrease, mostly due to lower sales at newsstands.

The Times, and the media industry in general, has needed to overcome declining print newspaper circulation in recent years by harnessing the expanded reach of the internet into a formidable business operation.

"The Times' physical paper ... remains very strong, which is why it's taken a while to see this crossover point. But digital has grown enormously over the last eight years when I've been chief executive," said Thompson, who is leaving the job in September. "We had something like 650,000 digital subscribers back in 2012 when I arrived, and we're getting pretty close to 10 times that."