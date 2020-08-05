Teladoc and Livongo merge into $37 billion remote-health company as coronavirus keeps patients home

Jason Gorevic, CEO, Teladoc Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Coming into 2020, Teladoc and Livongo were worth a combined $8.5 billion. Now they're joining forces in one of the biggest deals of the year. Teladoc, a provider of virtual doctor visits, announced on Wednesday that it's acquiring digital health company Livongo, in a cash and stock deal that values Livongo at $18.5 billion. According to Piper Sandler, the combination gives the companies a joint enterprise value of about $37 billion. Telehealth has been one of the massive growth stories of the Covid-19 era, as patients -- particularly in older age groups -- avoid clinics and hospitals where they risk exposure to the coronavirus. Teladoc is among the leaders in the space and said last week that visits in the second quarter surged 203% from a year earlier.

Livongo, a provider of coaching services that help people manage chronic conditions, falls in the category of remote health management, which is also seeing soaring demand during the pandemic. The companies said in Wednesday's press release that the merger will help people everywhere get "high quality, personalized, technology-enabled longitudinal care that improves outcomes and lowers costs across the full spectrum of health." Both stocks fell sharply after the announcement on concern about the high price of the deal and the integration risks as competition rapidly picks up. Teladoc fell 15% to $211.60, and Livongo dropped 18% to $133.18 But as of Tuesday's close, Teladoc had tripled in value this year and Livongo was up almost six-fold.

Teladoc and Livongo stocks this year CNBC