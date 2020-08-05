You're running out of time to reverse this retirement withdrawal and save on taxes

If you took a mandatory distribution from your retirement savings this year, you're running out of time to put the money back.

The CARES Act, the coronavirus relief act that took effect this spring, permitted retirement account holders to bypass required minimum distributions for 2020.

RMDs are the annual withdrawals you must take from your individual retirement account and 401(k) plans after you reach age 70½ — or 72, starting this year.

People who inherit IRAs are also subject to RMDs, and they're also allowed to skip the distribution for 2020.

If you already took the money, you have until Aug. 31 to put it back.

Resist the urge to procrastinate.

"The people you'll need to contact — the institution, your advisor — they could be away," said Ed Slott, CPA and founder of Ed Slott & Co. in Rockville Centre, New York.

"Don't go any later than Aug. 20," he said. "If you're going to do it, just do it."

The earlier you return the RMD, the better, because there are many ways for the transaction to go wrong.