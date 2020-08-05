Treasury yields move higher as markets monitor stimulus talks

U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning as talks over further stimulus checks remain deadlocked.
At around 3:28 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved higher to trade at 0.5216% The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also traded higher at 1.2055%. Yields move inversely to prices.
U.S. policymakers are still debating the release of a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.
Meanwhile, traders are also waiting for a policy review done by the Federal Reserve. This could lead to stronger commitments to getting inflation higher.
On the data front, there will be ADP employment numbers at 8:15 a.m. ET; U.S. trade deficit figures are out at 8:30 a.m. ET; Services PMIs will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET and the ISM manufacturing will be out at 10 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, the Fed's vice chairman, Richard Clarida, will speak to CNBC at 8:30 a.m ET.
There are no Treasury auctions scheduled for Wednesday.