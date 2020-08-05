Treasury yields move higher as markets monitor stimulus talks

U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning as talks over further stimulus checks remain deadlocked.

At around 3:28 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved higher to trade at 0.5216% The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also traded higher at 1.2055%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. policymakers are still debating the release of a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

Meanwhile, traders are also waiting for a policy review done by the Federal Reserve. This could lead to stronger commitments to getting inflation higher.