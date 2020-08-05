Trump says there's no question the coronavirus 'will go away'

President Donald Trump reiterated Wednesday that the coronavirus will "go away," and he continued to push for schools to reopen since the virus "doesn't have much of an impact" on children.

"It's going away. It'll go away. Things go away. No question in my mind that it will go away," Trump said during a White House press briefing.

Trump applauded the country's coronavirus vaccine and therapeutic development, saying it has had "tremendous success" and is "ready to deliver them literally as soon" as they're approved.

Earlier in the day, Johnson and Johnson announced the U.S. will buy 100 million doses of its potential vaccine, joining a handful of other companies that have struck similar deals with the federal government.

"We think we're going to have the vaccines before the end of the year, maybe long before the end of the year," Trump said.

The president also continued to push for schools to reopen this fall, saying that he believes most of them will. When it comes to the coronavirus, he said children are able to "throw it off very easily."