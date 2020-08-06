Facebook will allow employees to work remotely until July 2021

Facebook will allow its employees to continue working from home for the next year, the company told CNBC on Thursday.

"Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021," a company spokesman told CNBC in a statement. The news was first reported by Business Insider.

The company will also provide its employees with an additional $1,000 bonus for their home office needs. The company provided employees with a similar bonus after shelter-in-place orders first went into effect earlier this year.

Although employees will be allowed to work from home, the company said it will continue to reopen offices in restricted capacities in regions where government guidance permits and where there has been virus mitigation for approximately two months. It's unlikely, however, that many Facebook offices will reopen in 2020, the spokesman said.

Last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said there was "no end in sight" for when his employees could return to their offices after a resurgence of Covid-19 in the U.S. Zuckerberg was critical of the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus.

Facebook's decision follows that of Google, which last month announced that it would allow its employees to continue working from home through the end of June 2021. Twitter told employees in May that they can work from home "forever" if they wish.

