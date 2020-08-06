Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: T-Mobile, Groupon, Zillow and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Dropbox — The data services company's stock fell 6% during extended trading despite beating analyst predictions for second-quarter financial results. Dropbox posted earnings of 22 cents per share excluding certain items, which was 5 cents higher than analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. The company recorded revenues of $467 million, which beat estimates of $465 million. Dropbox said revenue was up 16% year-over-year.

T-Mobile — Shares of the wireless company climbed 5% in extended trading after T-Mobile released its second-quarter earnings. The company said it had earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $17.67 billion, which beat Wall Street's estimates. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 7 cents per share on revenues of $17.61 billion. T-Mobile said its customer growth and Sprint merger caused the company to overtake AT&T as the number two wireless provider in the U.S.

Groupon — Shares of Groupon soared 37% after the market closed following the release of second-quarter financial results. Groupon said its cost-cutting actions during the first half of the year enabled the company to deliver more than $70 million in free cash flow. The company reported a loss of 93 cents per share on revenue of $396 million. Analysts expected a much wider loss of $2.75 per share on revenue of $183.3 million, according to Factset.

Uber — The ride-hailing company's stock dropped 3% after the closing bell. Uber reported a second-quarter loss of $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion. The loss was wider than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected, estimating a loss per share of 86 cents on revenues of $2.18 billion. Uber's revenue was down by about 29% from the same period last year as coronavirus made an impact in limiting travel.

Zillow — Shares of the real estate information company soared 11% in after-hours. Zillow reported $0 in second-quarter earnings, but beat analysts' expectations of a loss of 48 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Zillow posted second-quarter revenue of $768 million, exceeding expectations by Wall Street for revenues of $615 million. "Zillow's second quarter results are even better than we had hoped, and firm up our belief that powerful tailwinds in both real estate and technology are rapidly converging, with Zillow at the nexus," said CEO Rich Barton in the earnings release.