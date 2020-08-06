Treasury yields fall ahead of unemployment data

At around 1:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped to 0.5428% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 1.2161%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. government debt prices were higher Thursday morning as traders looked ahead to new unemployment data.

On the data front, initial job claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will give a speech at 10 a.m. ET. An hour later, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will release its second-quarter Household Debt and Credit Report.

The Treasury is set to auction on Thursday $30 billion in 4-week bills and $35 billion in 8-week bills.