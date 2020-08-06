Skip Navigation
Treasury yields fall ahead of unemployment data

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Initial job claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will give a speech at 10 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York will also release its second-quarter Household Debt and Credit Report.

U.S. government debt prices were higher Thursday morning as traders looked ahead to new unemployment data.

At around 1:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped to 0.5428% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 1.2161%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasurys

On the data front, initial job claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will give a speech at 10 a.m. ET. An hour later, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will release its second-quarter Household Debt and Credit Report.

The Treasury is set to auction on Thursday $30 billion in 4-week bills and $35 billion in 8-week bills.