Elon Musk gives SpaceX employees the day off after successful week of missions

Spacex founder Elon Musk celebrates after the successful launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

SpaceX employees were given the day off on Friday, CNBC has learned, as a reward for a historic week that saw Elon Musk's space company pass a trifecta of milestones successfully. Officially titled "Crew Mission Holiday" according to people who spoke to CNBC, SpaceX gave its workforce the time off after the company's Crew Dragon capsule completed the historic NASA Demo-2 mission on Sunday. The two-month long test flight marked the first time SpaceX has flown people to space, as the capsule carried NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to and from the International Space Station. Additionally, the SpaceX prototype Starship rocket SN5 conducted its first flight on Tuesday, and then the company finished the week with its latest launch of Starlink internet satellites early Friday morning. SpaceX did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the holiday.

First astronauts returned

Behnken and Hurley splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola, Florida in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule named Endeavour. Launched in late May, the mission represents the first time a private company has sent people to orbit — a feat only previously achieved by government superpowers. NASA is similarly excited by the success of the Demo-2 mission, as it will mark the conclusion of nearly a decade where the U.S. has had to rely on Russia to fly astronauts to the space station. NASA intends to launch four astronauts on SpaceX spacecraft every few months going forward, paying an estimated $55 million per seat.

Starship prototype hops

SpaceX's prototype Starship launches in a short first flight test at the company's facility in Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX

Two days after Crew Dragon returned, SpaceX performed the first short flight test of the latest iteration of its Starship prototype rocket in Boca Chica, Texas. Standing about 100 feet tall, the prototype known as Serial Number 5 took off gradually and reached about 500 feet off the ground, before return to land. The prototype represents the next-generation rocket SpaceX aims to build to fly people on missions beyond Earth's orbit, including to the Moon and Mars. Additionally, while SpaceX's current fleet of rockets are partially reusable, Musk's goal is to make Starship fully reusable — envisioning a rocket that is more akin to a commercial airplane, with short turnaround times between flights where the only major cost is fuel.

Starlink satellite mission launches