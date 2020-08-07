Ex-UN chief calls on America to show global leadership, says WHO withdrawal 'morally wrong'

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told CNBC Tuesday that he is "deeply, deeply concerned" about the state of global politics and described current global leaders' focus on "short-term political gains" as shameful.

Ban, who led the U.N. from 2007-2016, said there had been "growing disunity" in the multilateral system since America's withdrawal from many U.N.-led agreements and agencies, as well as nuclear treaties such as the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) on the Iranian nuclear issue.

"People say that the multilateral system has been under attack even ... The U.S. has been withdrawing from major specialized agencies of the United Nations starting from (the) U.N. Human Rights Council ... Then they have withdrawn from UNESCO ... Then (the) Paris climate change agreement most seriously," he said.

"I'm really urging the United States to really show their global leadership based on global vision as they did when they were leading this establishment, founding the United Nations 75 years ago," he added.

Ban, who was the eighth U.N. secretary-general, described the U.S's withdrawal from the World Health Organization earlier this year at the height of the Covid-19 global response as "morally wrong" and "politically very short-sighted."

Trump halted U.S. funding for the WHO back in April as his administration conducted a review of the organization. That review then outlined what the White House perceived as "repeated missteps" during the early stages of the pandemic. Trump has also previously cited what he called "the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus." A formal withdrawal from the WHO began last month.

To date, the U.S. has reported over 4.8 million coronavirus infections and 158,268 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. A spokesperson for the White House wasn't immediately available when contacted by CNBC.