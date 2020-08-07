Fintech funding in Asia failed to rebound in the second quarter, report says

Financial technology start-ups in most of the world raised more money in the second quarter than they did in the first three months of the year, but deal activity remained on a decline, according to a new report from CB Insights.

Fintech funding rose 17% on-quarter from $7.9 billion to $9.3 billion, according to the report. CB Insights said its data excluded start-ups that were solely funded by angel investors, private equity firms or through other means like raising debt or line of credit transactions.

Trading platform Robinhood, digital payments processing firm Stripe, Australia's Airwallex all announced or closed funding rounds in the quarter.

One of the trends highlighted by the report is that more non-financial companies are integrating financial products into their services — for example, many merchants who previously accepted cash or credit cards are now accepting digital wallets as methods of payments.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected more than 18 million worldwide, has led to more people doing their day-to-day shopping online and that has provided a boost to e-commerce growth. In turn, that trend became a "tailwind" for fintech companies, the report added.