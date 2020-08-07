Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Callaway Golf, T-Mobile & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker to outperform from inline
  • Stephens downgraded The Trade Desk to equal weight from overweight.
  • Stephens named FedEx a best idea.
  • Compass point downgraded Callaway Golf to neutral from buy.
  • JPMorgan reiterated T-Mobile as a top idea.
A cyclist rides past a FedEx Corp. Boeing 767-300F cargo plane at the San Diego International Airport (SAN) in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker to outperform from inline

Evercore upgraded the restaurant hospitality company and owner of brand's like Chili's and said Brinker is seeing "improved execution."

"We are increasing our base case SSS and EPS estimates through FY22 based on Chili's (90% of Brinker sales) accelerating share gains, growing digital sales and generally improving execution. Heading into COVID, Chili's had seemingly laid the groundwork for share gains with a simplified and renovated menu, improved everyday value (3 for $10), and a new delivery relationship with DoorDash."

Stephens downgraded The Trade Desk to equal weight from overweight 

Stephens downgraded the digital ad software platform mainly on valuation after its earnings report.

"Revenue improved steadily off a mid-April low, turned to positive growth in June and the trend continued into July. Key channels – CTV, mobile and audio – all grew better than 15% YOY in the period and we believe the macro trends powering TTD remain intact. Overall, a solid quarter vs. expectations. However, we are lowering our rating on TTD from OW/V to EW/V on valuation alone."