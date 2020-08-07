Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Callaway Golf, T-Mobile & more

Stephens downgraded the digital ad software platform mainly on valuation after its earnings report.

"Revenue improved steadily off a mid-April low, turned to positive growth in June and the trend continued into July. Key channels – CTV, mobile and audio – all grew better than 15% YOY in the period and we believe the macro trends powering TTD remain intact. Overall, a solid quarter vs. expectations. However, we are lowering our rating on TTD from OW/V to EW/V on valuation alone."