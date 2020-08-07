Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Callaway Golf, T-Mobile & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Evercore upgraded the restaurant hospitality company and owner of brand's like Chili's and said Brinker is seeing "improved execution."
"We are increasing our base case SSS and EPS estimates through FY22 based on Chili's (90% of Brinker sales) accelerating share gains, growing digital sales and generally improving execution. Heading into COVID, Chili's had seemingly laid the groundwork for share gains with a simplified and renovated menu, improved everyday value (3 for $10), and a new delivery relationship with DoorDash."
Stephens downgraded the digital ad software platform mainly on valuation after its earnings report.
"Revenue improved steadily off a mid-April low, turned to positive growth in June and the trend continued into July. Key channels – CTV, mobile and audio – all grew better than 15% YOY in the period and we believe the macro trends powering TTD remain intact. Overall, a solid quarter vs. expectations. However, we are lowering our rating on TTD from OW/V to EW/V on valuation alone."