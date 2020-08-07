Markets could be challenged by Washington stimulus talks and China tensions

The debate in Washington over the next round of fiscal stimulus and rising tensions between the White House and China could act as brakes on the stock market in the coming week.

Stocks rallied in the past week but were more sluggish Friday, as investors watched stimulus talks between Democrats and the Trump administration stall out. Investors also were concerned that President Donald Trump's executive order banning U.S. transactions with Tencent's We Chat and Bytedance's Tik Tok would accelerate the deterioration of relations between the U.S. and China and draw retribution.

"Part of the reason stocks have held in there well and continue to melt up is that one of the things that is priced in is a fifth fiscal policy package of $1.5 trillion. if we don't get one, I do think the market will retrace lower to reflect a lack of stimulus," said Michael Arone, chief market strategist at State Street Global Advisors. "The recovery will stall out without one."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said just ahead of the market close Friday that the White House would move forward with executive orders on unemployment assistance, student loans and rent. He said a compromise could not be reached with Democrats, who wanted a $2 trillion package. Stocks rebounded after the announcement.

China has so far not taken actions against U.S. companies, even with the Trump administration's moves to block Chinese telecom giant Huawei from using U.S. parts. The latest steps, however, raised concerns that China could find ways to retaliate.

"On balance, continued hostility toward China is going to be a continued net negative for U.S. companies that are revenue exposed to China," said Julian Emanuel, head of equities and derivatives strategy at BTIG. "We know the exposure is very centered in the Nasdaq names."

Emanuel said the stock market is entering a seasonally weak time, and while market psychology is still strong it could start to change. "The seasonals are starting to shift negatively. We all know September is a poor month and the degree of the escalation of the tensions between the U.S. in China is not a surprise, but the degree of the escalation over the last 48 hours is.", he said. "It's not changing psychology, but it's challenging bullish psychology."

In the coming week, there are some final earnings of the season, including technology company Cisco and food company Sysco. Some travel companies including Royal Caribbean report, as does consumer goods company Tapestry. In the week after, big retailers roll out their reports in the final earnings burst of the quarter.