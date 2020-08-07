Nintendo shares jump after blockbuster earnings; analysts are divided on its outlook

Goods of Nintendo game character Isabelle, known as Shizue in Japan, from the Animal Crossing series of video games are displayed at a new Nintendo store during a press preview in Tokyo on November 19, 2019.

Shares of Japanese video game maker Nintendo were higher by nearly 3% on Friday afternoon Tokyo time.

The company reported Thursday a multi-fold increase in quarterly profit on the back of strong demand for its flagship Switch console. The runaway success of its social simulation game "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" also helped boost sales.

Nintendo's operating profit for the three months ended June 30 came in at 144.737 billion yen (approx. $1.37 billion). It was much higher than an average estimate of 71 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate quoted by Reuters.

Meanwhile, "New Horizons," the latest iteration of the Animal Crossing, has already sold 22.4 million units. It jumped to second position among the top selling Switch games, as of June 30, despite the game only launching in March this year.

Nintendo's Switch enjoyed strong sales during the coronavirus lockdown globally. The hybrid console, launched in March 2017, allows gamers to play either on-the-go, or connected to an external screen. Sales for the device has been strong as the wider video game industry saw a spike in demand during the initial wave of lockdowns globally to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.