These stocks are a way to ride the accelerating online education trend due to the coronavirus

James Tahaney loads textbooks on to a pallet in preparation for shipping at the Chegg Inc. warehouse in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, April 29, 2010.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The Covid-19 era is causing a paradigm shift in traditional learning and a few education technology companies could be major winners of the remote learning boom.

U.S. education technology startups have raised more than $1 billion between January and July 2020, a 220% increase from last year's funding, according to Venture Intelligence.

"Lock downs, social distancing, and remote learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are accelerating the adoption of educational technology in a range of areas," Berenberg Capital Markets analyst Brett Knoblauch told clients.