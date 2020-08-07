Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

These stocks are a way to ride the accelerating online education trend due to the coronavirus

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
James Tahaney loads textbooks on to a pallet in preparation for shipping at the Chegg Inc. warehouse in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, April 29, 2010.
John Sommers II | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The Covid-19 era is causing a paradigm shift in traditional learning and a few education technology companies could be major winners of the remote learning boom. 

U.S. education technology startups have raised more than $1 billion between January and July 2020, a 220% increase from last year's funding, according to Venture Intelligence. 

"Lock downs, social distancing, and remote learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are accelerating the adoption of educational technology in a range of areas," Berenberg Capital Markets analyst Brett Knoblauch told clients. 