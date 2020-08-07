Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

A trader walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City.

The Dow rose 46.5 points, or 0.2%, to close at 27,433.48. The S&P 500 was up slightly to 3351.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9% to close at 11,010.98. The Dow and S&P 500 eked out their sixth straight gains as a strong jobs report outweighed U.S.-China tensions and concerns about a new fiscal stimulus package.

President Donald Trump issued on Thursday executive orders to address " the threat posed " by Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat. The U.S. on Friday also sanctioned Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam . Meanwhile, the White House and Congress are struggling to agree on a new stimulus package after a $600 per week enhanced federal unemployment benefit expired at the end of July.

Shares of Amazon fell more than 1.8% and Netflix slid 2.8%. Microsoft , Apple and Alphabet all closed lower.

Traders will keep an eye on Washington as talks over a new coronavirus stimulus package continue. July retail sales numbers are due for release next week.

