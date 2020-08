The Tencent Holdings Ltd. WeChat and ByteDance Ltd. TikTok app icons are displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

TikTok is planning to sue the Trump administration as soon as Tuesday, according to an NPR report citing a person involved with the lawsuit.

The news follows President Donald Trump's executive order to ban U.S. transactions with its parent company, ByteDance. The company has previously threatened to take legal action against the White House.

Neither the White House nor TikTok immediately responded to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.