China to sanction Rubio, Cruz, and others over U.S. action on Hong Kong

Senator Ted Cruz and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) attend a signing ceremony for S442, the NASA transition authorization act, with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2017.

China's foreign ministry said it would apply sanctions against U.S. officials including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio starting Monday, in response to Washington's move on Friday to impose sanctions on 11 Hong Kong and Chinese officials whom it accused of curtailing political freedoms in the city.

Last month, China had already announced sanctions against Cruz, Rubio and other U.S. officials after Washington penalized senior Chinese officials over the treatment of Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region.