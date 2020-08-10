Epic Systems walks back plans requiring thousands of employees to return to work this week

Epic Systems shared a letter with employees this weekend informing them that they're no longer required to return to the Verona, Wisconsin campus on Monday.

That marks a shift in its prior plans to bring the bulk of its workers back to the office during the coronavirus pandemic, which drew criticism from employees about the lack of concern for their health and wellbeing.

Epic sells electronic medical software to hospitals. About 4,000 of its 9,000 employees have worked at its campus voluntarily during the pandemic, the company has said.

Employees were previously told to return to work this month unless they had problems arranging child care or had a health condition that put them at risk of severe complications from Covid-19. Those employees were earlier told they could work remotely until Nov. 2.

Epic received a letter from local public health officials on August 6 raising questions about its return to work plan. It told Public Health Services Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) that it will modify its policy so that staff won't be required to return to the office.

"Throughout our planning process, we've been in frequent communication with PHMDC to ensure our plans are in compliance with their orders," a spokesperson told CNBC. "We responded to the letter on August 8th asking for clarity on their regulations and approval of our plan moving forward. While our intention is to return staff to campus, we are adjusting the timeframe as we work with public health officials to gain their agreement on our plan."

Epic didn't share its timeline for when it expects staff to return. It stressed that it still hopes to bring back as many employees as possible. The original plan was to bring most employees back by mid-September.

"We hope that you can provide us with additional guidance on your regulations," Epic's chief administrative officer Sverre Roang wrote in a letter to local public health officials, which was shared with CNBC.

The company also said in the letter that it had hired Dr. Nicky Quick, a former public health official, as an internal expert. It's working with former Acting Health Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Dr. Stephen Ostroff and is consulting with Cleveland Clinic on its return to work policies.