Goldman raises 2020 earnings estimates and believes profits will post a big surprise next year

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 19, 2020, at Wall Street in New York City.

This strong earnings season is giving Goldman Sachs more conviction that companies can recover from the coronavirus recession faster and stronger than expected.

The Wall Street firm hiked its 2020 S&P 500 earnings estimate to $130 per share from $115 per share. Goldman's new estimate implies about a 20% decline in growth for earnings compared to last year.

"Earnings season is coming to a close and S&P 500 results cleared an extremely low bar," Goldman Sachs chief economist David Kostin told clients.