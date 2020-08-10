Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, FedEx, Nvidia, Facebook & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Evercore ISI initiated the transporation and logistics company and said it had a "unique" business model.
"The 800-lb. gorilla is powering through the downturn, and just wait for growth initiatives to turn profitable. JBHT has a unique business model that has helped the stock outperform the broader market in both times of prosperity as well as during periods of uncertainty and economic weakness."
Wedbush raised its price target on Apple to a Street high and said its checks showed a strong demand for the iPhone 12 heading in to the October launch.
"Our new Asia supply chain checks conducted by our TMT team over the last week are showing a discernible uptick in forecasts for iPhone 12, which bodes well for demand trends heading into this super cycle October launch. We previously were expected 4 models with a mix of 4G/5G for the iPhone 12 unveil, however now based on supply chain checks we are expecting ONLY 5G models for the Fall launch with a next generation 4G model (5th model) potentially hitting the market with lower price points in early 2021."