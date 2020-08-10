Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, FedEx, Nvidia, Facebook & more

Wedbush raised its price target on Apple to a Street high and said its checks showed a strong demand for the iPhone 12 heading in to the October launch.

"Our new Asia supply chain checks conducted by our TMT team over the last week are showing a discernible uptick in forecasts for iPhone 12, which bodes well for demand trends heading into this super cycle October launch. We previously were expected 4 models with a mix of 4G/5G for the iPhone 12 unveil, however now based on supply chain checks we are expecting ONLY 5G models for the Fall launch with a next generation 4G model (5th model) potentially hitting the market with lower price points in early 2021."