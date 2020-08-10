Stock futures flat in overnight trading after Wall Street notches seventh straight day of gains

Futures tied to major U.S. equity averages were little changed in overnight trading on Monday after days of gains on Wall Street pushed the S&P 500 within striking distance of a record high.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped about 10 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures were also flat.

The 30-stock Dow gained about 350 points in regular trading on Monday, posting its seventh positive session in a row — its longest winning streak since September 2019. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%, sitting just 0.9% below its record high set in February. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq underperformed with a 0.4% loss as investors rotated out of some of the high-fliers.

"Markets are looking forward to better days ahead," Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial, said in a note. "Although the timing is uncertain, the stock market is expressing confidence that the pandemic will end eventually with a vaccine—or multiple vaccines—and with help from better treatments in the interim."