Some office space could get permanently cut during the pandemic. Here's how companies will cope

People stand along Victoria Harbour in the Tsim Sha Tsui district as Bank of China Tower, center left, and other buildings on Hong Kong island stand in Hong Kong, China.

Working from home has become the norm during the coronavirus pandemic, and Morgan Stanley predicts that office tenants across Asia will permanently give up between 3% and 9% of their existing office space.

That will result in rent declining between 10% and 15% over the next three years, a recent report by the investment bank estimated.

Big tenants from the financial and IT industries, which have well established business continuity plans or work-from-home infrastructure, could give up even more office space — at 10% over the next three years, said the report.

Below is the projected rental impact from June 2020 to December 2022, according to the report which assessed the rental impact on key financial centers in Asia Pacific.

Singapore: -10% decline. Year-to-date actual decline: -3%

Tokyo: -9% decline. Year-to-date actual increase: +3%

Hong Kong: -7% decline. Year-to-date actual decline: -13%.

Sydney: -5%. Year-to-date actual decline: -2%

Top 7 metropolitan cities in India: +5% increase. Year-to-date actual decline: -2%.

Those estimates are based on the bank's base case in which 40% of all employers, with IT infrastructure workers, returning between 10% and 15% of their space.