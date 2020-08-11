California AG says judge recognized Uber and Lyft's 'bogus argument' that drivers prefer independence

The California judge who ordered Uber and Lyft to begin classifying drivers as employees "saw straight through" the companies' "bogus argument" that drivers prefer the flexibility of being independent workers, according to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who brought the lawsuit against the ridesharing companies.

In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Tuesday, Becerra agreed with the prior day's decisioin. On Monday, a judge granted a preliminary injunction requiring the companies to reclassify their workers as employees within 10 days.

"What worker doesn't want to have access to paid sick leave?" Becerra said. "What worker doesn't want to have unemployment insurance at a time of Covid-19 crisis? What worker doesn't want to know that they'll get paid for overtime if they work 60 hours in a week or 12 hours in a day?"

Becerra and three California city attorneys alleged Uber and Lyft broke California's new law, Assembly Bill 5, which aimed to secure benefits for gig workers by classifying them as employees. Both companies said Monday they would appeal the court's ruling.

Uber and Lyft's framing of worker classification as a trade-off between flexibility and benefits is a "false choice," Becerra said in the interview.

"You don't have to give up those rights and those benefits to have flexibility," he said. "There's nothing in California law that requires a company to remove flexibility in order for these people to be classified as employees and get those rights."

An Uber spokesperson objected to that argument in a statement Tuesday.