Revolut, Europe's $5.5 billion digital bank, says losses tripled in 2019

Nikolay Storonsky, chief executive of Revolut, on stage at the MoneyConf fintech event in Lisbon, Portugal.

British financial technology firm Revolut said its losses more than tripled in 2019, despite a surge in revenues and customer numbers.

The London-based start-up, which offers banking and trading services through an app, posted a total loss of £106.5 million ($139.6 million) for the year ending December 31, up from £32.9 million in 2018.

That was despite Revolut's revenues climbing 180% to £162.7 million from the £58.2 million it reported in 2018. The company also nearly tripled its user base in 2019 to 10 million from 3.5 million a year earlier.

"While we still have some way to go, we are pleased with our progress in 2019," Revolut founder and CEO Nik Storonsky said in a statement Tuesday.

"We increased daily active customers by 231% and the number of paying customers grew by 139%."

Revolut blamed the mounting losses on its investment in international expansion and new product offerings. Last year, the firm launched a commission-free stock trading feature to take on incumbent online brokers like Hargreaves Lansdown and AJ Bell. It's also been pushing its app into new regions like the U.S., Singapore and Australia.