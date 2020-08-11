The S&P 500 is about to hit record levels, and that could be the start of another big move higher

A man walks past the Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, March 24, 2020. Wang Ying | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images



The S&P 500 is nearing its all-time high, a level that could serve as a launch pad for bigger gains. Technical analysts, who watch stock charts more than fundamentals, say there are some very good signs of strength in the latest move in the S&P 500, as investors diversify into lagging sectors. The S&P has been up for the last seven sessions and was up Tuesday, trading about a half percent below its Feb. 19 intraday high of 3,393.52. (It was just short of its closing high is 3386.15). The benchmark is more than 54% off its March 23 low of 2,191.86. As the S&P heads back to its highs, the market is showing signs of being overbought and technicians say it's very possible a pullback could come along with the new high before it then recharges for another move higher.

"Let's not confuse pausing or consolidating at the high with the end of the rally," said Chris Verrone, technical strategist at Strategas. "The market is on stronger footing today than at any time over the last several months. It's not just tech driven." The fact that neglected sectors like industrials, materials and banks ares leading is a positive for the market and shows a broadening that is key for future gains. Transportation shares were also much higher, with airline stocks up about 3% Tuesday. The S&P industrial sector was up 1.8%, and the financial sector was up 2.6%. Five big stocks have been responsible for the bulk of S&P returns for the past year - Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet. Together, they are more than 20% of the total market cap of the S&P 500. They have also propelled Nasdaq, which has been hitting new highs since June. The Nasdaq was barely positive Tuesday after trading lower to start the day.

"I think what is underappreciated is that it's more than just tech and communications that's working...We're accustomed to tech leading, but I don't think it needs to lead. Industrials have the highest statistical significance with the S&P index itself," Verrone said. "When industrials are going higher, it tends to be good. Empirically, industrials matter more. Their improvement and participation is a really important development." Verrone said he watches the performance of cyclical industrials versus utilities, a safe haven, and that's sending a positive signal. As industrials gained 4% so far this week, the utilities have lost 1.4%. Industrials are up 15% over the past month.