Trump's order banning business with WeChat could also affect the NBA's lucrative China deal with Tencent

A Chinese flag is placed on merchandise in the NBA flagship retail store on October 9, 2019 in Beijing, China.

Though the National Basketball Association finds itself back in the middle geopolitics, there are no plans to abandon its partnerships in China as tensions with the United States continue to intensify over national security concerns.

The latest threat to the NBA's business operations in China comes following concerns that its streaming partner Tencent could be facing business interruptions following an executive order by President Donald Trump last week. The executive order claims Tencent's WeChat app poses a threat to U.S. "national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States" and bans U.S. companies from doing business with it.

It's still unclear whether or not Trump's executive order is narrowly tailored to WeChat or all of Tencent, which has several investments in U.S. video game, sports and media companies. In the NBA's case, Tencent has a five-year, $1.5 billion deal to stream NBA games in China, one of the league's most lucrative markets outside the U.S. The deal was signed last July. The NBA didn't provide a statement on the potential effects of Trump's executive order.

Meanwhile, the order follows a report from the NBA's domestic media partner ESPN, which published an article on July 29 that details the league's affairs with a Xinjiang basketball academy.

The article claims the NBA failed to act on complaints detailing the mistreatment of youth at the academy. After exchanging letters with government officials, the NBA's affairs in China have further caught the eye of U.S. politicians, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn. The Tennessee senator has accused the NBA of misleading officials about its relations in Xinjiang.

Mark Tatum, the NBA's deputy commissioner who helps oversee the league's international business, called the article's allegations "disturbing."

Tatum, who also serves as NBA chief operating officer, added the league terminated its partnership with the academy in Xinjiang in June 2019 after its last event. Tatum said the league only provided three coaches to participate in the Xinjiang academy, "none of whom have been alleged to have engaged in any wrongdoing."

Still, the NBA's credibility was challenged in the ESPN article, as it's also said the league asked individuals not to speak with the network regarding the report.