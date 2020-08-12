Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear together for the first time as running mates

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, made their first joint appearance as a complete ticket on Wednesday when they delivered speeches in Wilmington, Del.

"As a child of immigrants, [Harris] knows personally how immigrant families enrich our country, as well as the challenges of what it means to grow up Black and Indian-American in the United States of America," said Biden. "Her story is America's story. It's different from mine in many particulars, but also not so different in the essentials."

"And this morning, all across the nation, little girls woke up, especially little black and brown girls, who so often feel overlooked and undervalued in their communities, but today – today, just maybe, they're seeing themselves for the first time in a new way, as the stuff of presidents and vice presidents," Biden said.

The event was held in a high school gym without an audience there to cheer the applause lines. Both Biden and Harris wore masks while they were near other people, a grim reminder of how the coronavirus pandemic has upended presidential campaign traditions. Still, the warmth and personal ease between the two candidates was palpable.

"My campaign has always been a family affair, every campaign I've run," said Biden, turning to Harris. "So I've got some news for you, you're all honorary Bidens. And here's the best part: Kamala, you've been an honorary Biden for quite some time."

Speaking after Biden, Harris led with an emotional tribute to Biden's son, the late Beau Biden, who she considered a friend and colleague. "He really was the best of us, and when I would ask him, 'Where did you get that? Where did this come from?' he would always talk about his Dad," she said.