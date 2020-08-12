Most expensive car ever sold online could fetch more than $4 million

A 2001 Ferrari could become the most expensive car ever sold in an online auction this week, amid expectations that it could sell for more than $4 million.

The sale by RM Sotheby's is part of a series of online auctions being held this month by classic car companies to replace the auctions usually held in Monterey, California, as part of the Concours D'Elegance. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the sales will be almost entirely online this year.

So far, prices and sales suggest that demand for classic cars — especially vintage Ferraris — has held up well throughout the pandemic. The strength of the sales also suggests that wealthy collectors are willing to buy six-figure and seven-figure cars without inspecting or driving them, which could shift more auctions online even after the Covid crisis.

Total auction sales of collectible cars for year to date have reached $711 million, down only 8% from last year. And the numbers are likely to head far higher after the remaining summer auctions.

"People are driving more, enjoying their cars more and just looking for something fun to do that gets them out of the house," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty, a classic-car insurance company. He added that with interest rates so low and many of the wealthy benefiting from strong markets and recent asset sales, the financial underpinnings of the classic car market are strong.

"When collectors see an opportunity right now, they want to strike," he said.