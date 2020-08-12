Op-ed: Knocking down legal barriers to women's economic empowerment

Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump speaks during an event for the W-GDP, Global Womens Development and Prosperity Initiative plan, at the State Department in Washington, DC on August 11, 2020.

This week, the Trump administration announced the release of action plans responding to the December 2019 Presidential Memorandum on Addressing Legal and Societal Barriers to Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP).

Ten U.S. Government agencies and departments presented detailed plans on how they would leverage their unique capabilities to remove legal and regulatory barriers to women's full and free participation in the global economy.

These plans build upon progress already made under the Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative. W-GDP a whole-of-government effort dedicated to women's economic empowerment.

It focuses on three pillars: Women Prospering in the Workforce, Women Succeeding as Entrepreneurs, and Women Enabled in the Economy.

W-GDP's third pillar, "Women Enabled in the Economy," addresses the laws, regulations, policies, and practices that limit women's ability to reach their economic potential.

According to the "W-GDP Index," a report by the White House Council of Economic Advisers, if countries around the world addressed W-GDP's five foundational areas of legal reform – women's ability to access institutions; build credit; own and manage property; travel freely; and work in the same jobs and sectors as men – as much as $7.7 trillion could be added to annual global GDP.