Stock futures hold steady after S&P 500 closes just under a record

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes held steady at the start of the overnight session Wednesday evening just hours after the S&P 500 flirted with, but fell just short of, a new record close.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed just 2 points at the start of the overnight session, implying an opening move around the flatline when regular trading resumes. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also posted muted trades.

The after-hours moves Wednesday evening followed a rally during the regular session, with the major indexes climbing amid a rebound in Big Tech, strength from health care and gains in discretionary equities.

The S&P 500 gained 1.4% during Wednesday's regular session in its largest one-day jump since July 6. The broad market index finished the day at 3,380.35. In the final hour of trading, the broader market index briefly traded above its record closing high of 3,386.15.

The index has risen every day this month except for a 0.8% loss on Tuesday; it's up 3.3% since the end of July.