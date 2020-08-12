Watch live: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear together as running mates for first time

[The stream is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks Wednesday alongside Sen. Kamala Harris, his pick for vice president, marking the first time the two appear together as running mates.

They will speak from Wilmington, Delaware, on how they plan to "restore the soul of the nation and fight for working families to move the country forward," according to a campaign update.

Biden, who promised that his vice presidential pick would be a woman, unveiled his choice Tuesday after months of speculation, putting a cap on a long-winded process marked by the consideration of nearly two dozen candidates.

Harris, who has become a force within the Democratic Party, is widely considered a moderate who may also be able to help Biden with moderate Republicans and independents.

She is a first-term senator from California who rose to national recognition for her stances on racial and criminal justice and marriage equality. Prior to the Senate, she served as California's attorney general for six years, a position that put her under scrutiny during her presidential campaign, which Harris ended in December.

