Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Target, Ferrari, Deere & more

Deutsche Bank said in its initiation of the digital media player streaming company that it had done an "impressive" job of building out its consumer base.

"Roku is the market leader in the connected TV market, with close to 50% market share of global CTV streaming hours, and is seeing strong growth opportunities as more consumers and advertisers spend time and money on streaming content. The company has done an impressive job building out the largest installed base in the industry and monetizing it through its Platform business, helping transition the company from a lower margin hardware company to a higher margin software/media company."