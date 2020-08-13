Latin America will see 'record-breaking contraction' as the coronavirus shatters their economies, Goldman says

As Latin America continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak, some economies in the region could see a "record-breaking contraction" not seen since World War II, according to investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Latin America and the Caribbean have become a new global epicenter of the pandemic, and the United Nations warned several countries in the region are "now among those with the highest per capita infection rates worldwide."

Countries like Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Chile are among the ten worst-affected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 100,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Brazil alone.

"The outlook is pretty uninspiring," Alberto Ramos, head of Latin America economic research at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.

"We expect to climb (out) of a very deep hole during the second-half of the year and throughout 2021," Ramos said, adding that some countries such as Argentina, Peru and Mexico are likely to see double-digit contractions in growth. He said others may experience less severe declines that are "still a record-breaking contraction — at least the worst we've seen since the Second World War."

The only silver lining is that inflation remains low in the region, which would allow most central banks in the region to maintain a relatively accommodative monetary policy stance for an extended period of time to support the economies, Ramos explained.

Mexico's gross domestic product fell 17.3% in the second quarter from the previous three months, Reuters reported in late July citing preliminary data.