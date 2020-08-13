Mike Bloomberg to speak at DNC as Democrats wonder whether he will spend big for Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg waves to his supporters at his Super Tuesday night event on March 03, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Billionaire former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention next week as party leaders wonder when he will start spending big to back Joe Biden's campaign for president.

A spokeswoman for Bloomberg confirmed to CNBC that he will be a featured speaker at the virtual convention that's slated to start on Monday. Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York, has been a vocal supporter of Biden's since his own withdrawal from the Democratic primary in March.

A convention official told CNBC that Bloomberg plans to target President Donald Trump in his speech and specifically go after his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He will make the case that Trump has poorly handled the economy – and that he made the economic crisis worse in the way he's dealt with the spread of Covid-19. His remarks will include how he believes Biden is the leader the country needs to get through the ongoing pandemic.

Bloomberg also plans to highlight his work with Biden and President Barack Obama during his time as mayor of New York, while highlighting the former vice president's handling of the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The speech will take place next Thursday, which is the final day of the convention.

That development comes as Bloomberg's allies have been speaking with him about when and where he'll make his next big investment to support Biden.

"My sense is that he is supportive but not yet fully engaged," a friend of Bloomberg's told CNBC. "Lots of verbal shrugging," said another.

After spending $1 billion on his own campaign, which only won 60 delegates, CNBC reported in May that Bloomberg was huddling with his advisors and associates to plot where his big spending spree for Biden will go toward.