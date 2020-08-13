Pompeo says Trump's executive orders are 'broader' than just TikTok and WeChat, hinting at more action

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press conference as part of a meeting with the Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babis in Prague, Czech Republic, on August 12, 2020.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump's executive orders against TikTok and WeChat could be "broader" than just those two apps.

Pompeo did not elaborate, but his comments could be hinting at action against other Chinese apps or even TikTok's parent company ByteDance, or WeChat owner Tencent.

"So when President Trump made his announcement about not only TikTok, but about WeChat – and if you read it, it's broader even still than that – is that we're going to make sure that American data not end up in the hands of an adversary like the Chinese Communist Party, for whom we have seen data uses in Western China that rival the greatest human rights violations in the history of mankind," Pompeo said in a speech in Prague, Czech Republic.

The orders name both Tencent and ByteDance. One of the executive orders prohibits "any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd. ... Beijing, China, or its subsidiaries, in which any such company has any interest" as identified by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Another executive order prohibits "any transaction that is related to WeChat by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with Tencent Holdings Ltd. ... Shenzhen, China, or any subsidiary of that entity."

The executive orders are vague and do not specify what a "transaction" means. But Pompeo's comments, in which he mentioned these two specific orders, may be a suggestion the action could extend beyond the two apps named.

Both ByteDance and Tencent were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.